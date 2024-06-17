Here’s which Pixel Watch 3 model you said you’re most interested in

Recent leaks have revealed a little more about just what the Pixel Watch 3 will look like, but we wanted to know which model you want most. Here’s what you had to say.

Given that we’ve only had one size of Pixel Watch to choose from so far, it shouldn’t come as a great shock that a whopping 70% of you out there said you want the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3. Sure, the design isn’t going to differ all that drastically, but it’ll give people an option if they want something a little more substantial on their wrist.

Ready Josh making a salient point about not being able to have their smartphone on their person while working. A larger watch is great if you still want to get updates and notifications without requiring a device. Huy states that they want the 45mm Watch 3 due to visual impairments, a larger wearable has a bigger screen, and is therefore, easier to decipher.

Only 16% said they want the 41mm option. Icaro says that they’ll likely continue with the same size as it’s great for “doing sports” and “daily activities.” A few others have also noted that the smaller watch is more “elegant” than many other similarly sized wearables.

Just over 11% of you said you will stick with your existing Pixel Watch with Benjamin stating that they are happy with the current sizing of the Pixel Watch 2. They prefer the smaller footprint and think that “huge watches” look “ridiculous.”

One of the biggest complaints that we hear time and again, is that the Pixel Watch series hasn’t really catered properly for the fitness buff. Reader Bryan is in that camp, stating that even though we have more options, this Pixel Watch 3 is a “nonstarter until they produce something for fitness enthusiasts.” It’s hard to disagree. Maybe we’ll have more Fitbit features that take advantage of the hardware later this year.

Some of you, like Ryan, are waiting for the Pixel Watch 4. They state that they would want the smaller Pixel Watch option, though, despite not being interested in the Pixel Watch 3 this time around.

JG said they are more interested in the 45mm Pixel Watch 3, but would love to see a “Pro tier” option. While it’s nice to see Google sticking with a round design, they also said a “square-er” design might be cool if a Pixel Watch Pro ever saw the light of day.

What do you think of the results? Let us know in the comments section.

