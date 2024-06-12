Pixel Watch 3 ‘XL’ shows up in renders with 1.45-inch display, ‘altered’ band connection [Gallery]

As we first reported earlier this year, Google is working on a larger Pixel Watch 3, and now the first renders have leaked its display size and dimensions.

Renders of the Pixel Watch 3 first leaked earlier this week with similar dimensions overall to the current model. The same display, a slightly smaller body, and a much thicker profile. But missing at the time was any mention of the bigger size.

Now, @OnLeaks and Android Headlines have shared renders and details of the supposed “Pixel Watch 3 XL.”

This larger size, as we reported in March, measures 45mm across. That makes room for a 1.45-inch display, apparently, while the device will apparently be much thicker than the current Pixel Watch 2. The new model would measure 13.89mm thick if this leak proves accurate, about a millimeter thicker than the Watch 2’s 12.9mm profile.

There’s no word on how much bigger the battery will be.

But, sadly, it seems that will result in existing bands no longer being compatible. The report says that Google has “slightly altered” the band system to work with this new watch, making it “larger” to fit the new size. This strongly suggests that existing bands won’t work, which was highly likely the whole time.

The “XL” branding for this larger Pixel Watch 3 seems a bit odd, but entirely possible given Google’s branding history.

As with the smaller model, this 45mm size also seems to have slimmer bezels compared to Watch 2.

We’ll likely learn more about Pixel Watch 3 in the months to come, but a bigger size is perhaps the most common request from users thus far.

