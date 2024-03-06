Google to upgrade Watch Unlock with UWB ahead of Pixel Watch 3

Google is working to upgrade Watch Unlock to use ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity, potentially hinting at Pixel Watch 3 functionality.

Last year, Google launched Watch Unlock as an exclusive feature of the Pixel Watch series. Using Bluetooth ranging methods, your Android phone can automatically unlock while within a certain distance of your Pixel Watch. Bluetooth works well enough for this purpose, but it can take a few seconds to check how far away your watch is.

In recent updates to the Play Services app, Google has steadily introduced new code to upgrade Watch Unlock (internally referred to as “ActiveUnlock”) to use ultra-wideband connectivity.

ActiveUnlock__enable_uwb_ranging ActiveUnlock__enable_uwb_ranging_validation

Additionally, UWB technology has not yet been permitted in some countries, such as Indonesia and Ukraine, and Google has therefore prepared a way to automatically turn off this enhanced version of Watch Unlock when in those areas. Upon traveling to an unsupported country, you’ll receive a notification about Watch Unlock:

<string name=”downgrade_channel_name”>Downgrade</string> <string name=”downgrade_channel_description”>Shown when Watch Unlock is temporarily unavailable due to ranging method restriction.</string>

Watch Unlock is temporarily off Ultra-wideband is unavailable in this country. You can still use Watch Unlock but may experience a slight delay and less accuracy.

The mention of “a slight delay and less accuracy” tells us that we can expect the UWB-based Watch Unlock to be faster and work more predictably.

Of course, for Watch Unlock to work via UWB, both your watch and phone need to have the necessary hardware. The “Pro” versions of Google’s Pixel phones have featured UWB support since the Pixel 6 Pro, but thus far, the Pixel Watch series has not.

Given that and the fact that Watch Unlock is currently exclusive to the Pixel Watch series, we believe this suggests that this fall’s Pixel Watch 3 will include ultra-wideband connectivity.

In the past few months, we’ve learned quite a bit about what’s in store for the Pixel Watch 3. Most notably, our sources have told us that the smartwatch will be available in two sizes, with Google adding a new 45 mm variant. We’ve also found evidence of an Android 14-based “Wear OS 5” upgrade in the pipeline, which we expect will arrive ahead of the Pixel Watch 3 launch.

