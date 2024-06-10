Google Pixel Watch 3 leak suggests thicker body and maybe thinner bezels [Gallery]

Ahead of its likely debut later this year, a new leak of the Google Pixel Watch 3 suggests that the upcoming smartwatch will be considerably thicker this year, but with thinner bezels and some other tweaks.

91Mobiles published CAD-based renders of the Pixel Watch 3 from @OnLeaks, a fairly reliable source. These renders aren’t official marketing images, but rather based on information that’s typically used for cases, accessories, and other products.

At first glance, the Pixel Watch 3 looks nearly identical to its predecessors in these images, but there are a few slight tweaks.

Firstly, there are the dimensions. At 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm, Pixel Watch 3 is slightly smaller than Pixel Watch 2, but also much thicker. The width and height dimensions are both around a quarter of a millimeter smaller than Pixel Watch 2 (41 x 41mm), but the display is said to measure the same 1.2-inches.

It’s unclear, though, why the watch would grow from 12.3mm thick on the Pixel Watch 2 to 14mm on the Pixel Watch 3.

It’s seemingly not the battery, as this same report cites a previous leak that Google will use a 307 mAh battery, up ever-so-slightly from Watch 2’s 304 mAh battery. Perhaps there are some new sensors within?

Whatever the case there, the design itself appears largely unchanged. Google is using the same band connector, rounded cover glass, and the same digital crown and button. Speaker and microphone placements also look basically the same.

And then yes, of course, we’ve got to talk about the bezels. Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 both offered good displays, but were criticized for having thick bezels. It seems Google may have finally addressed that this time around, with the renders showing thinner bezels all around, and the dimensions hinting at an improvement too. Having smaller overall width with the same screen size alone suggests that the bezels will be thinner this time around.

That said, it’s always hard to know for sure when it comes to the display on these CAD-based leaks. It’s even visible in these renders that the UI placed on the watch is clipping under the bezel. So, for now, we’d recommend taking this with a grain of salt, even though it does seem highly likely we’ll see improvements this year.

We previously reported that Google is working on two sizes of Pixel Watch 3 for this year, with a larger model also coming at a 45mm size.

