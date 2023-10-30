Google Pay on the web has a Material 3 redesign

Google’s biggest apps (Gmail, Drive, Docs, etc.) have been updated with Material You on the web, but it’s not as wide a rollout when compared to Android. The latest example of Material 3 is the Google Pay website.

At pay.google.com/pay/home, which requires reauthentication before accessing sensitive data, you can “view recent transactions and learn how you can get more from Google Pay.” (This is different from payments.google.com, though there’s some functionality overlap. The “Google payments center” still uses the company’s previous design language.)

Before Google removed the functionality, you could also “Send or request money” through this page. The big features now are seeing what “Payment methods” you’ve saved to your Google Account. Tapping a card shows you recent transactions with the ability to see more details, like on Android (with the Google Wallet app). This opens in a fullscreen instead of a panel like the previous iteration.

There’s also a unified “Transactions” view that shows everything with the card you used noted at the bottom. What’s nice about this is that it should include purchases made using Google Wallet for Wear OS. The Wallet app/experience on Android only shows transactions made using that phone. Nothing syncs over, though it really should. (The GPay app does show everything if you’re in the US, India, and Singapore).

In terms of Material 3, there’s a blue background and accent color for the side drawer across the Google Pay website, as well as the new toggle style. Under Settings, you’ll find preferences for emails and privacy.

We’re not quite sure when this redesign rolled out.

