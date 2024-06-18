 Skip to main content

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 launches this month as a super-thin keyboard for Android, iOS

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 18 2024
Logitech has just announced an unexpected sequel to its decade-old Keys-To-Go keyboard, with Keys-To-Go 2 shipping this month with a brand-new design, updated features, and more.

The original Logitech Keys-To-Go was announced back in 2014. The idea of the keyboard was to offer a wireless keyboard that’s as thin as possible, managing to measure just 6.1 mm. The product has still been available in the years since, getting its last minor refresh in 2022.

Now, Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is on its way.

The new generation brings a totally new design. Instead of being a thin, fabric keyboard, this one has proper keys with switches on a plastic deck. It also has a built-in cover that flips around the back to leave the keys ready for typing, then covers the keyboard when it’s not in use. Recycled plastic is also used in Keys-To-Go 2’s construction, at up to 36% of the total build.

The keyboard is still super-thin, measuring 4.57mm at its thinnest point, and 8.77mm at its thickest point when closed.

As such, it’s actually a little too thin to make a charging port feasible. Instead, it uses coin-cell batteries which Logitech says will last up to 36 months. The keyboard also supports Logitech’s “Easy-Switch” keys so you can swap between multiple devices. It also supports the Logi Options+ app on Windows and macOS for customizable features.

The keyboard itself is a little bit smaller than what you’d get with an official tablet keyboard, but still has large keys and a normal layout.

Logitech will offer Keys-To-Go 2 for $79.99 in two varieties, one for Apple devices, and the other with a “Universal” layout. Both varieties are available with Lilac, Pale Grey, and Graphite colorways. Units start shipping later this month starting from Logitech’s website.

Ben Schoon

