Samsung is setting up hundreds of Galaxy S24 Ultras for the 2024 Olympics

Jun 18 2024
Samsung is set to play a substantial part in the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics, placing over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultras on vessels up and down the Seine River.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are gearing up to take place in Paris. The opening ceremonies are only around a month away. Around 85 vessels with 10,500 athletes are supposed to ride down the Seine River during that ceremony, and Samsung is charged with making sure part of it is captured and streamed.

Samsung announced that over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra devices will be placed around the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. That includes the bow and sterns of each of the 85 athlete vessels from varying participating regions. Those Galaxy S24 Ultra phones – valued at around $1,300 each – will be streaming the athletes themselves as the boats float down the iconic Parisian waterway.

According to Samsung’s report, Orange is set to be an integral part of the network each S24 Ultra relies on. More than a dozen 5G antennas on Orange’s network will be scattered around Paris to ensure that each device can hold a steady live stream. That will include going up against predictable heavy winds and an intense heat.

On the device level, Samsung is standing behind the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s OIS capabilities, which will come into play as the boats themselves rock back and forth. It’ll be interesting to see how well the devices hold up over a massive scale. On top of that, what the end result will look like, streamed live on TV or streaming services.

If everything goes well for the 200 Galaxy S24 Ultras at the Olympics, Samsung will have successfully advertised its most popular flagship phone to an even wider audience, which will be a win for them. Samsung is no stranger to pulling weird stunts to advertise its phones. In March, Samsung launched several S24 Ultra phones to take photos of the stratosphere to prove the camera was up to par with the best out there.

The opening ceremonies begin on July 26 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

