Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6 now come with free MyFitnessPal and Play Points

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 18 2024 - 1:15 pm PT
In a limited-time offer, buyers of Google’s Pixel Watch 2 or Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 series can score free MyFitnessPal as well as a bunch of Google Play Points.

Available through Best Buy, Google has a special offer for its Play Points program that gives new Wear OS smartwatch buyers two perks with their new watch. This includes 1,000 Google Play Points as well as 3 months of MyFitnessPal Premium.

Unlock your full potential with MyFitnessPal Premium. Your subscription is the first step toward unlocking a healthy, happy you. MyFitnessPal Premium features include a barcode and meal scan, macro tracking with custom goals, guided meal and workout plans, and more. You’ll also receive 1,000 Google Play Points which can be redeemed and used in the Google Play Store.

MyFitnessPal Premium generally costs $19.99/month, so this is a $60 bonus with your new watch.

The offer is only valid through Best Buy, and only on Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6. Both the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are eligible, as well as the LTE variants of all three devices. Best Buy delivers the perks through redemption codes after you finish the purchase.

This also comes as Best Buy has an ongoing Galaxy Watch 6 deal starting at $240.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2
