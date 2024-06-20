 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 dummy units show off display crease and design [Gallery]

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jun 20 2024 - 1:00 pm PT
New images of a prototype Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 have emerged, showcasing an even deeper look at the Samsung foldable and internal display crease.

Images of prototype Galaxy Z Fold 6 or even Flip 6 units are not new, and we’ve seen almost every angle available through previous leaks. They showcase the entirety of the device, detailing the new boxier design on both foldable, as well as camera array changes this time around.

9to5Google has obtained images via Sonny Dickson of further Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 prototype photos. The images exhibit both the outer and inner displays of each device, and it looks like generation six still carries a significant display crease.

The units in the photos are both prototypes or “dummy” units. Essentially, it means each is subject to extensive changes throughout the design process. These images likely show off a display that carries a larger seam down the middle than the final version will, or Samsung may have equipped these units with an older display to simply show off the silhouette and overall profile of each phone. Still, users have been hoping for a less significant bend when the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are open 180 degrees.

The images also show off a black prototype variant, which has “Samsung” crudely stamped on the hinges of both devices. It’s possible Samsung will ditch the etched logo we’ve seen on past Fold and Flip devices and instead opt for a stamped logo, much like in the images here. The etched logo is the preferable option, giving the $2,000 devices a little touch of quality.

Another small possible detail is the way the hinge protection plate flares out at the top and bottom of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It’s very hard to see, and the lighting in these images could be playing tricks on our eyes, but it looks like the hinge is a couple of millimeters further from the main phone panels at the ends than it is in the middle, where the Samsung logo is. There is no such angle for the Flip 6.

Besides a couple of small tidbits, Samsung’s design changes can be appreciated in these prototype units. Each phone looks to be carrying a smaller bezel around the internal display, and the overall footprint looks a little nicer than last year’s model.

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10 in Paris.

