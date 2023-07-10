Galaxy Z Flip 5 dummy unit leaks, weirdly still has a hinge gap [Gallery]

Samsung is just a couple of weeks away from the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the device has leaked countless times at this point. Now, another Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak shows off a dummy unit used for making accessories, which oddly still has a hinge gap.

Images and a brief video posted to SlashLeaks today show off a dummy unit of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The unit, likely being used to make cases or show the phone’s design in a similar context, looks quite familiar. A big folder icon-shaped cover display dominates the outside, with two camera modules. Outside of that, the rest of the design is virtually identical from the fingerprint sensor to the hinge.

There’s nothing all that new here, but what caught our eye quickly is a look at the hinge, and specifically the gap in the folded Galaxy Z Flip 5. This gap was largely expected to be gone on this year’s flip phone, as Samsung has been expected to adopt a “waterdrop” hinge that, in part, helps to eliminate the gap when the phone is closed by leaving more space for the display to fold. That new hinge has been seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which also has a slight hinge gap, but one that’s much smaller than what we’re seeing here.

It’s entirely reasonable to assume that this could just be a side effect of this being a dummy unit, but that in itself would also be a little odd, given the purpose is to test accessories. The hinge does appear to work a little differently from retail devices based on some of these images. In any case, it’s worth taking it all with a grain of salt.

We’ll see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 officially soon enough, as the foldable is set for launch on July 26 as Samsung has confirmed. Reservations are open now for the device, which can get you a $50 credit when you pre-order.

