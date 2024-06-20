 Skip to main content

Google coupon code discounts Pixel Watch 2 by $100

Jun 20 2024
As it did last year/generation, Google is emailing out an offer code that discounts the Pixel Watch 2 to $249 or $299

Earlier this month, Google’s summer 2024 sale, which is down to just phone offers today, discounted the Pixel Watch 2 by $60-80.

Some customers this afternoon have received an email from “Google Pixel” about getting the “Pixel Watch 2 for as low as $249.99” for the Wi-Fi model, or the LTE version at $299.99 from the Google Store.

This is the deepest discount yet, and presumably meant to help Google move inventory ahead of the next generation wearable, which should share the same design, later this year.

The coupon code also applies to the original Pixel Watch for $179.99, though that was the discounted price earlier this month. 

In today’s email, Google highlights “Pixel Watches” — officially — as being the “ultimate companion for your phone.” There are three specific tentpoles:

  • “Reach your fitness goals: Track workouts, get guidance, and use the Fitbit app on Pixel to see trends over time.”
  • “Control your camera remotely: Preview group selfies and personal headshots from your phone’s camera, then easily snap the pic.”
  • “Feel safer on the go: Get peace of mind throughout your day with features like Safety Check and Emergency Sharing.”
Pixel Watch 2 discount code

Meanwhile, the June Feature Drop introduced Car Crash Detection.

This Pixel Watch 2 discount code expires on July 6, 2024 and “requires Google Account sign-in during checkout.”

More on Pixel Watch:

