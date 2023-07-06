Google coupon codes discount Pixel Watch by $100

Google is running an “exclusive offer” where some Pixel owners are getting discount codes that take $100 off the Pixel Watch.

“Google Pixel” emailed some today about saving $100 when buying a Wi-Fi or LTE Pixel Watch. At $249 to $299, that’s the cheapest the wearable has been. The Google Store usually takes $50 off the Wi-Fi variant, while $70 is the deepest discount the cellular model has seen.

This Pixel Watch deal involves a coupon code to be entered during the Google Store checkout process to get the discount. The offer ends July 23, 2023.

The premise of this campaign is that the Pixel Watch is the “perfect companion to your Pixel phone.” (That being said, I’m not quite sure why I received one, as I already own a Pixel Watch.) Google Assistant, for starting workout timers and getting directions “without pulling out your phone,” is the first highlight. That’s followed by Fitbit to track heart rate, sleep, and take ECG readings, with six months of Fitbit Premium touted.

Next is a showcase of using the Google Home app to control your Nest and other smart home appliances. The email ends with an upsell of sorts by showing the various bands available, including the new Metal Links.

This promotion can definitely be seen through the lens of Google working to clear inventory of a nearly nine-month-old product. We have exclusively reported about the Pixel Watch 2, including key specs, in recent weeks.

We’re assuming the Pixel Watch will have a 1-year life cycle, but another possibility is that it stays on as the cheaper model, similar to the Apple Watch.

