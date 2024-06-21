 Skip to main content

Google Flights tests prominent ‘best’ and ‘cheapest’ sorting for trip options

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 21 2024 - 6:02 am PT
0 Comments

In a new test, Google Flights is making it easier to sort between the best flights and the cheapest ones when looking up a new trip.

Google Flights defaults to showing users the “best” flight options for their given trip. This generally prioritizes flights with fewer stops, preferred departure times, and reasonable pricing. But you can also sort flights by other specific criteria such as time, duration, emissions, and, of course, price.

Recently, Google Flights has started testing a new UI option which makes it easier to see the cheapest available flights.

A two-button bar in the search interface for Google Flights has started to appear which prominently shows the choice to sort flights by “Best” or “Cheapest.” It still defaults to “Best,” but the “Cheapest” filter previews the most affordable option.

Notably, Google says that the “Cheapest” video will show options based “primarily” on price, though we’re not sure what other factors may be used. Presumably, Google might still filter out egregiously complex routes even if they are more affordable.

This new option slots directly into the main UI, but it seems to only be showing very infrequently. We first spotted the change while signed out, and we’ve been unable to replicate it since, even when searching for the same flights again.

Have you seen this new sorting option?

More on Google Flights:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Flights

Google Flights

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing