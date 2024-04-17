Google Maps will suggest transit, walking alternatives next to driving routes

Ahead of Earth Day, Google Maps is adding a handful of features to make traveling more sustainable, like offering transit and walking alternatives instead of driving.

Google Maps will suggest public transit and walking alternatives next to driving routes “if travel times are comparable and practical.” This will appear as an “Also consider” card at the bottom of the page with a brief preview, including if it’s faster.

This will be available in the coming weeks in over fifteen cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Montreal, Paris, Rome and Sydney.

If you own an electric vehicle, Google Maps will soon show AI-powered summaries that “describe a charger’s specific location based on helpful information from user reviews.” This will be available in the coming months on the arrival card. To make the information more accurate, leaving a charger review will “prompt you for additional details,” like plug type and wait times.

For example, when you’re headed to a charging station you may see a detailed description, like “Enter the underground parking lot and follow the signs toward the exit. Just before exiting, turn right.”

On Android Automotive (Cars with Google built-in), the Google Maps apps will highlight nearby chargers if you’re running low. Available information includes “real-time port availability and charging speed.”

This update will roll out globally, starting with vehicles with Google built-in the coming months.

Similarly, multi-stop trips will soon show the best charging location over the coming months, while google.com/travel now has an EV filter when sorting through hotels to find onsite charging.

Last year, Google started surfacing train routes in Search when you look for flights. Over the coming months, these suggestions will be available in Google Flights. The company is also making its Travel Impact Model for predicting per-passenger flight emissions, which is already in use by Google Flights, available as an online calculator, Google Sheets add-on, and developer API.

In 2022, Google Search gained the ability to see schedules and train ticket prices. This is now available in 38 countries, and expanding to include long-distance bus routes in 15 countries.

Train information: Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States.

Bus information: Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States.