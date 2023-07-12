Google Flights gets a new independent advisory group to improve emissions tool

Announced in a blog post, Google Flights is getting a new independent advisory group that will help direct the future of the product’s emissions tool.

Google Flights has, for a few years now, offered the ability to see the estimated emissions of a particular flight to help customers make a choice that’s better for the environment even if it means spending a bit extra or taking a bit longer.

That “Travel Impact Model” is open-source, and it’s also used outside of Google Flights too. Booking.com, Expedia, and Skyscanner also use the same model.

But, now, Google is establishing an independent advisory committee which will “oversee future changes” to the model. The “TIM Advisory Committee” will help to direct the model as needed for improvements and changes, while Google itself will continue to administer the technical details and implementation. For the user’s side, this shouldn’t make much of a difference for now, but it could bring improvements in the future.

Members of the committee include:

Jill Blickstein, Vice President, Sustainability, American Airlines

Tim Johnson, Director, Aviation Environment Federation

Jane Ashton, Sustainability Director, easyJet

Achilleas Achilleos, Strategic Programme Officer, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (non-voting board observer)

(non-voting board observer) Kevin Welsh, Executive Director, Environment & Energy, Federal Aviation Administration (non-voting board observer)

(non-voting board observer) Dr. Marc Stettler, Reader in Transport and the Environment, Imperial College London

Dr. Daniel Rutherford, Aviation Program Director, International Council on Clean Transportation (non-voting Secretariat representative)

(non-voting Secretariat representative) Caroline Drischel, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Lufthansa Group

Prof. Steven Barrett, Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Andrew Chen, Principal, Aviation Decarbonization, Rocky Mountain Institute

Sally Davey, Chief Executive Officer, Travalyst

