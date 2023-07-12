 Skip to main content

Google Flights gets a new independent advisory group to improve emissions tool

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 12 2023
Announced in a blog post, Google Flights is getting a new independent advisory group that will help direct the future of the product’s emissions tool.

Google Flights has, for a few years now, offered the ability to see the estimated emissions of a particular flight to help customers make a choice that’s better for the environment even if it means spending a bit extra or taking a bit longer.

That “Travel Impact Model” is open-source, and it’s also used outside of Google Flights too. Booking.com, Expedia, and Skyscanner also use the same model.

But, now, Google is establishing an independent advisory committee which will “oversee future changes” to the model. The “TIM Advisory Committee” will help to direct the model as needed for improvements and changes, while Google itself will continue to administer the technical details and implementation. For the user’s side, this shouldn’t make much of a difference for now, but it could bring improvements in the future.

Members of the committee include:

  • Jill Blickstein, Vice President, Sustainability, American Airlines
  • Tim Johnson, Director, Aviation Environment Federation
  • Jane Ashton, Sustainability Director, easyJet
  • Achilleas Achilleos, Strategic Programme Officer, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (non-voting board observer)
  • Kevin Welsh, Executive Director, Environment & Energy, Federal Aviation Administration (non-voting board observer)
  • Dr. Marc Stettler, Reader in Transport and the Environment, Imperial College London
  • Dr. Daniel Rutherford, Aviation Program Director, International Council on Clean Transportation (non-voting Secretariat representative)
  • Caroline Drischel, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Lufthansa Group
  • Prof. Steven Barrett, Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Andrew Chen, Principal, Aviation Decarbonization, Rocky Mountain Institute
  • Sally Davey, Chief Executive Officer, Travalyst

