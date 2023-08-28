Google Flights now tells you when the ‘cheapest time to book is’

Google Flights already tells you whether current prices are low, typical, or high, and it will now definitively tell you when the cheapest time to book is.

The existing tool works by comparing past averages for the same route and also offers a “Price history” graph. Google Flights is now taking things a step further by telling you “when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination.” For example:

The cheapest time to book is usually later, Sep 13-Dec 7

The lowest prices for similar trips to Miami are usually found about 1-3 months before takeoff. Prices during this time are $59 cheaper on average.

If now is the cheapest time to book, Google Flights will note how long (by date) it will stay that way. These insights are available on “searches with reliable trend data” and are rolling out this week.

…these insights could tell you that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure, and you’re currently in that sweet spot. Or you might learn that prices have usually dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before booking.

Meanwhile, Google today is sharing 2023 flight booking trends today based on data analysis:

“ Best time to book flights for Christmas : For trips starting in mid-December, you’re most likely to find deals around early October. Average prices tend to be lowest 71 days before departure — a big change from our 2022 insights, which found that average prices were lowest just 22 days before departure. And the typical low price range is now 54-78 days before takeoff.”

"Best time to book flights from the U.S. to Europe: Average prices have been lowest 72 days or more before departure. In other words, average airfares from the U.S. to Europe only tend to increase over time, especially once you're about 10 weeks from departure. So if you want to dust off that passport, you should book your flight as soon as possible."

