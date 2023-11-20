LineageOS is currently installed on 1.5 million Android devices

The custom ROM scene for Android devices isn’t nearly what it once was, but down to today, 1.5 million devices are currently running on LineageOS.

LineageOS is the project that took up the work of the once-great CyanogenMod, with the custom ROM having debuted its first builds back in 2016 and still running down to today. LineageOS is available on a variety of different devices from different Android brands including Google, Fairphone, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. It even keeps some long-gone brands going, like Essential and LG.

But how popular is LineageOS really?

That’s a question we have an answer to thanks to a recent podcast episode.

David Imel of MKBHD’s WVFRM podcast sat down with members of the LineageOS team recently in a special episode which went over the history of custom ROMs on Android. The episode is a great watch/listen, but one stat in particular that caught our attention was that LineageOS is currently installed on around 1.5 million devices. There’s no word on how active those devices are, what they consist of, or how many different users that entails, but it’s the first look we’ve had in a while into how popular LineageOS actually is in a world where ROMs just aren’t as popular, or necessary as they once were.

You can tune into the full episode below.

