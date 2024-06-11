 Skip to main content

YouTube adding Google Lens search integration on Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 11 2024 - 11:40 am PT
0 Comments
google lens

In a rather interesting move, the search bar in YouTube for Android has gained a new Google Lens integration.

For those that have this enabled, opening the fullscreen search page reveals a Google Lens icon in the top-right corner. Appearing between the bar and microphone (with Hum to Search), this simply opens Google Lens to the camera interface you’re familiar with.

Google Lens is used to identify objects and OCR (optical character recognition) to highlight text if nothing else is identified.

For example, I took a picture of an iPhone 13 Mini and the visual search tool returned a “Search YouTube” carousel. Tapping on a result just entered that query into YouTube search. There’s also a broader “Search on Google” option.

YouTube Google Lens
YouTube Google Lens
YouTube Google Lens
YouTube Google Lens

It’s a pretty straightforward expansion of visual search, and reflects how Google wants to give people more ways to find things beyond text and voice.

Google Lens in YouTube search is not yet widely rolled out, but appearing on all devices signed into the same account. The Lens icon also appears at the top of the search results page.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
Google Lens

Google Lens

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing