Google Search removing continuous scrolling from results page

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 25 2024 - 3:03 pm PT
After introducing in 2021 and 2022, Google is rolling back continuous scrolling on the Search results page.

With continuous scrolling, you see several pages worth of results before having to manually load “More results”. It launched for mobile in October of 2021 and desktop web in December of 2022. 

Google is now removing continuous scrolling (via Search Engine Land). Starting on desktop today, you’ll see the Goooooooooogle pagination bar with a “Next” button after 10 or so Search results. 

This update will come to mobile Google Search in the coming months. 

Google is making this change as just serving 10 results is faster and that people don’t necessarily find value from having more results (about six pages worth on desktop). That said, when continuous scrolling launched on mobile, Google said “most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results.”

