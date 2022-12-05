Google switching to continuous scrolling for desktop Search results

Abner Li

- Dec. 5th 2022 4:21 pm PT

Apps & Updates
Google Lens Image Search
1 Comment

Google is adopting continuous scrolling for desktop Search results as it did for the mobile website in October 2021

Search has famously shown 10 blue links, though you’ve long been able to go up to 100 results per page from google.com/preferences

Google says “you’ll now be able to see up to six pages of results” after reaching the bottom of a search results page, which is marked by a loading indicator and presumably faster than finding and clicking “Next.”

This is meant to make things easier, and it reflects the feed nature of countless modern services, though this is more common on mobile apps than desktop platforms. 

For mobile, the company previously said that “most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results.”

Google is also planning to add more Search box suggestions on mobile and richer layouts for key results. The desktop equivalent has yet to be detailed. It’s also slowly testing a new design for Search filters.

Continuous scrolling is coming first to desktop Google Search for English in the United States.

Google Search continuous scrolling

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com