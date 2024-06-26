Google Wallet for Fitbit adds American Express support

With Google Wallet replacing Fitbit Pay in July, the newer service is rolling out support for American Express cards.

As Fitbit owners made the switch to Google Wallet, they noticed a lack of American Express support. This has now been addressed, with Google noting how this is rolling out with version 24.25 of Play services on Android. There are already some reports earlier this month of it going live.

Google has also addressed how “some iOS users had an issue when they pay from their Fitbit watch with Visa cards saved to Google Wallet.” Impacted cards were removed from Google Wallet and have to be re-added.

Google Wallet is available on the Fitbit Charge 4, Charge 5, Charge 6, Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 2, Versa 3, Versa 4, and the special editions of Fitbit Charge 3 and Versa. Select the Wallet tile in device settings of the Fitbit app on Android and iOS.

That Google Play services update, which is still rolling out, also added the following Wallet features:

[Phone] With this new feature, you can now add an e-wallet as your payment method or use your linked e-wallets in Google Pay to complete payments.

[Phone] With this update, you’ll see new features for the IDs you add to Wallet.

[Phone] With this new feature, you can now use Pix as your payment method in Wallet.

