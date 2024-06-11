 Skip to main content

Fitbit app replacing fitbit․com web dashboard in July

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 11 2024 - 9:00 am PT
The fitbit.com web dashboard is shutting down next month with Google going all-in on the Fitbit mobile apps for Android and iOS.

After July 8, the “web browser will no longer offer access to the Fitbit.com dashboard.” The mobile apps, which were redesigned last fall, are the intended replacement and where the team is focusing its efforts, like the upcoming LLM-powered Fitbit Labs.

This consolidation is being framed as allowing Google to “focus on features that provide even more valuable insights to our users.” 

We launched Fitbit with the Fitbit.com web dashboard to offer users a new way to interact with and log their data. Since then we introduced the Fitbit app, a robust health and wellness app that includes the features users love about our Fitbit.com web dashboard and many other features that were exclusively developed for the app.

Fitbit web dashboard

Google says “all your details and logging for activities, nutrition, sleep, and weight continue to be available in the Fitbit app.”

Please let us know if there is anything you need help finding in the Fitbit app, and we’ll be happy to help you. 

This is far from a surprising move as fitbit.com has not been modernized in quite some time. (In fact, the site suffered an outage in mid-April.) It dates back to an era where syncing was handled via USB docks and dongles connected to PCs as smartphones weren’t widespread yet.

That said, some people really like the large web interface and additional functionality (related to food logging) compared to the simplified mobile apps. 

