 Skip to main content

Fitbit redesigns app settings with Material You 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 19 2024 - 4:30 am PT
0 Comments

Since the big revamp last September, Fitbit has been updating more and more of the mobile app. The latest example is a Material You redesign of Fitbit app settings on Android.

Tapping your profile picture in the top-right corner for Fitbit settings reveals a page redesigned with Material You and icons accompanying each line. Note how the white text of the status bar is barely readable (just like on the new Sleep page).

Up first is a shortcut to the Play Store’s Subscriptions page, while the “App settings” section groups together: 

  • Date, time & units
  • Push notifications
  • Email notifications
  • Social & sharing
Fitbit settings redesign
Fitbit settings redesign

The first three pages are entirely new, while the last one is a holdover from before. Material 3 toggles are used throughout.

Next you have health-related “Preferences” that are unchanged from before, though Mindfulness is new:

  • Activity
  • Exercise
  • Sleep
  • Stress management
  • Mindfulness
  • Nutrition & weight
  • Heart rate 
Fitbit settings redesign

Finally, you have links to “Your data in Fitbit,” “Help,” and a “Sign out” button at the very bottom.

Zooming out, Google still needs to redesign Health Metrics and several other stats pages, like Heart. We’re seeing this Fitbit settings redesign with version 4.19.

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit
Material Design

Material Design
Material You

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing