 Skip to main content

Google Wallet replacing Fitbit Pay in July

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 30 2024 - 12:48 pm PT
2 Comments

Fitbit’s integration into Google continues with Google Wallet replacing Fitbit Pay on smartwatches and trackers in July.

Fitbit first introduced NFC payment support on their devices with special editions of the Versa and Charge 3 in 2018. It became more commonplace after that on the Charge 4/5/6, as well as the Versa 2/3/4 and Sense/2. 

According to an email to owners (via Droid-Life), Fitbit Pay “will no longer be available starting July 29, 2024,” though users in Japan (Suica), Taiwan (iPass), and Saudi Arabia are excluded from this deprecation. Until then, your saved cards in Fitbit Pay will continue to work, but no more can be added. 

Google Wallet, which debuted on the Charge 6, is the intended replacement. Besides the updated branding, end users will see an “increase [in] the number of banks and cards that are available for contactless payments on your Fitbit device and let you pay quickly everywhere Google Wallet is accepted.”

You can set up Google Wallet using version 4.14.1 or higher of the Fitbit companion app on Android and iOS. After setting up, the Google Wallet tile will appear in device settings.

  1. From the Today tab in the Fitbit app, tap the devices icon on your device.
  2. Tap the Wallet tile.
  3. Tap Update to Google Wallet, and sign in to your Google account.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to add a card to Google Wallet. Note that your cards aren’t migrated from Fitbit Pay, so you need to add them to Google Wallet.

That said, “American Express cards can’t be added to Google Wallet for Fitbit,” but Google says this is coming soon.

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit
Google Wallet

Google Wallet

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing