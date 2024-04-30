Google Wallet replacing Fitbit Pay in July

Fitbit’s integration into Google continues with Google Wallet replacing Fitbit Pay on smartwatches and trackers in July.

Fitbit first introduced NFC payment support on their devices with special editions of the Versa and Charge 3 in 2018. It became more commonplace after that on the Charge 4/5/6, as well as the Versa 2/3/4 and Sense/2.

According to an email to owners (via Droid-Life), Fitbit Pay “will no longer be available starting July 29, 2024,” though users in Japan (Suica), Taiwan (iPass), and Saudi Arabia are excluded from this deprecation. Until then, your saved cards in Fitbit Pay will continue to work, but no more can be added.

Google Wallet, which debuted on the Charge 6, is the intended replacement. Besides the updated branding, end users will see an “increase [in] the number of banks and cards that are available for contactless payments on your Fitbit device and let you pay quickly everywhere Google Wallet is accepted.”

You can set up Google Wallet using version 4.14.1 or higher of the Fitbit companion app on Android and iOS. After setting up, the Google Wallet tile will appear in device settings.

From the Today tab in the Fitbit app, tap the devices icon on your device. Tap the Wallet tile. Tap Update to Google Wallet, and sign in to your Google account. Follow the on-screen instructions to add a card to Google Wallet. Note that your cards aren’t migrated from Fitbit Pay, so you need to add them to Google Wallet.

That said, “American Express cards can’t be added to Google Wallet for Fitbit,” but Google says this is coming soon.

