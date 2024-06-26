 Skip to main content

Google Messages adopts double FAB to promote Gemini

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 26 2024 - 11:05 pm PT
Gemini in Google Messages exited beta at I/O 2024 last month and now features a double FAB design.

In a rather prominent push, the “Start chat” floating action button now has a smaller Gemini FAB just above it. When you’re dealing with the rectangle, the square looks misaligned. Everything is visually correct upon scrolling. 

There’s some precedent for this look in Google Drive where the “New” FAB is paired with a scan shortcut. However, the camera disappears when scrolling. 

Tapping simply opens the Gemini conversation for persistent access to the generative AI chatbot, which should still be powered by Gemini 1.0 Pro and optimized to deliver concise responses. Google this month dropped the Pixel and Samsung requirement

This Gemini FAB in Google Messages is live for some beta users.

Google Messages Gemini FAB
Google Messages Gemini FAB

Looking ahead, a Gemini icon will appear in the top-right corner of Gmail for Android/iOS to access the Q&A capability, while the sparkle is how you access the side panel on desktop web.

