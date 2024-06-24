 Skip to main content

Google Messages now lets you view larger contact photos 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 24 2024 - 4:30 am PT
2 Comments

A nice quality-of-life improvement for Google Messages lets you tap on contact photos in the conversation view. 

When in the main list, you can tap on a contact’s profile photo to expand it. This is much bigger than the version that appears in Google Messages’ Details view. In fact, it’s about the size of the avatar in Google Contacts — which unfortunately dropped the edge-to-edge version last year — without having to open that app, and goes hand-in-hand with Profiles.

This is joined by shortcuts at the bottom that let you:

  • Message: A bit repetitive and just opens the conversation
  • Call: Immediately dials
  • Info: Opens the contact Details page for a direct shortcut without having to first open the conversation and then tapping the app bar or overflow menu 

This also works with group conversations, though there’s no Call action in that case. Long-press anywhere outside the circle to get the Pin, Archive, Delete, Block, and Mark as read/unread actions.

This ability to tap and expand contact photos has been in Google Messages beta testing since the start of June and it’s now seeing a wider server-side rollout. However, it has not yet fully launched.

More on Google Messages:

Thanks all!

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing