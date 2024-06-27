Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ from just $160, Pixel 7 Pro up to $599 off, headphones, and more

Today’s deals are headlined by the return of all-time low pricing on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. The deals kick off from $160 and carry through both colors and configurations. Moving over to the Google camp, the unlocked 512GB Pixel 7 Pro has now dropped even lower to the $500 low, much like this wildly low price tag on the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $139.50. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s most affordable new Galaxy Tab just dropped even lower

Both Amazon and Best Buy (by way of its Deals of the Day) have now brought back the best prices yet on the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for folks looking to score an affordable entry-level Samsung Android tablet experience. Just after debuting late last year, you can now score the 64GB model down at $159.99 shipped and the elevated 128GB model at $209.99 shipped. Regularly $220 and $270 respectively – both models are fetching this much directly from Samsung right now, you now score up to 30% off. This marks a return to the Amazon all-time low. Just note that color options are slightly limited on Amazon and both styles on both configurations are marked down to these prices at Best Buy. Considering these deals are part of the Best Buy Deals of the Day, they likely won’t make it through the night at this price.

Google 512GB Pixel 7 Pro just dropped even lower to a new $500 Amazon all-time low

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price on the 512GB unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro even lower to a new $500 shipped all-time low. Details below in original post.

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro at $515 shipped. While open-box units are still starting at $400 via Woot with the 512GB variant at $470, the Amazon listing featured here today is a brand new unit with a full warranty and the proper packaging. We previously saw the 256GB model at Amazon drop to $435, but today we are looking at a new all-time low on the half TB model of Google’s previous-generation flagship handset that is still a more than capable daily driver if you ask me. This model carries a regular $1,099 price tag at Google and has been most recently bouncing between $580 and $700+ at Amazon. It also comes in drastically lower than the regular $1,179 on the comparable Pixel 8 Pro.

Score the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at a wildly low $139.50

Update: While you will still find the $179 Amazon all-time low pricing live down below on anew set, Bose just dropped this set down to a wild $139.50 shipped via its world-class refurbishment program. This is easily the lowest we have tracked from a reputable dealer like this – “all Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose.” More details below on the Bose refurb process.

While the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may have been superseded in many ways by the newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra set, they still remain one of the best ANC earbuds out there, and are now a whole lot less pricey. Regularly carrying a $279 price tag, you can score a pair on Amazon for $179 shipped right now. That includes both the Triple Black and Soapstone colorways, both $100 off, and both now sitting at Amazon all-time lows. We have seen some fleeting offers for less with limited color options, and some refurb deals – they are currently $199 in the Bose refurb store using code SUMMER20, but today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention to deliver one of the best-prices ever.

Now landing at $120 under the Ultra set and $70 below Apple AirPods Pro 2 (although they are on sale for $200 right now), the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a compelling pickup right now.

TCL’s originally $2,500 mini-LED 85-inch Google Smart TV now $1,400

There’s nothing quite like a brand new current-generation smart TV, but there is some serious value if you scoop up last year’s model while it’s on sale. The 2023 model TCL 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV is a perfect example of this – it released last May (just over a year ago) at $2,500, regularly fetches $1,700 these days, and is now down at $1,399.99 shipped via Best Buy. That’s $1,100 under the price you would have paid for this TV last year, $300 below the current going rate, and matching the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon – it has only been that low twice all time there too. Another notable comparison here is the $2,998 you’d pay for the 2024 QM85 model right now.

If, however, you must have the new TCL 2024 models, here are some notable deals on its less premium Q6 models worth a taking look at:

Score 6 months of Google One 100GB for FREE

My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Members can now score 100GB Google One storage for 6 months FREE of charge (new subscribers only).

