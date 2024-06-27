Google TV now has over 130 of its own free channels

Google TV launched a catalog of free channels last year and has been adding to it ever since. Recently, Google has launched a free more free channels, with its total now including over 130 free streaming channels.

The “FAST” – Free Ad-Supported Television – channels on Google TV have become one of the biggest highlights of the platform. Well over 800 channels are available to users on streaming boxes and TV sets with no login or setup required. But only some of those channels are Google’s. At launch, roughly 80 channels were available.

As of June 2024, that total has jumped up to over 130.

The latest batch of new free channels on Google TV includes 10 new channels as spotted by StreamingBetter. The latest additions include:

FilmRise Western

ION+

Johnny Carson TV

Noticias Telemundo Ahora

Property & Reno

Real Disaster Channel

Supermarket Sweep

The FBI Files

World’s Wildest Police Videos

Yahoo Finance

This batch brings the total up to 132, up from our last check-in back in November when the total was 117. A few others had quietly been added back in March of 2024 as well.

Google TV continues to double down on these channels. Last month, Google announced a new advertising network for its free channels, and Walmart’s latest Google TV streaming box even has a dedicated button on its remote for these free channels.

