Walmart’s new Google TV remote has a giant ‘Free TV’ button, but at least it’s backlit

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 3 2024 - 5:30 am PT
Walmart’s new Google TV box is coming – but has not released yet – and early units are revealing all of the details. Now, a Reddit user has shown off the remote that comes with the Walmart Onn Pro Google TV box and it’s got a couple good features, and one that’s a little obnoxious.

Earlier this week one early buyer of Walmart’s new Pro streaming box spilled all the details on the rather compelling Google TV streamer. Better specs, more ports, and the ability to double as a Google Assistant speaker really set a good first impression even if Walmart hasn’t actually announced the device. One of the other nice features is the ability to make the remote ring using a button on the back of the device.

Now, though, we’re getting some more details about the remote that comes with the Walmart Onn Pro.

Reddit user u/austinalexan posted a straightforward picture of the remote. This shows the same G10 reference design Walmart has used since its 2021 releases (alongside other brands). However, it’s altered slightly. The first change is the adoption of a customizable “star” button in the top right corner. This is rumored to also be coming to the new Chromecast with Google TV.

It’s also claimed that the remote is backlit, something we rarely see in streaming devices. The Nvidia Shield TV is one of the only Android TV-based streamers that offers a backlit remote. The original post didn’t show the remote in its backlit state, but another Reddit user did show it off, as shared by Caio in our comments below.

But the kicker here is that the remote adds a huge button in between the navigation buttons and the volume keys. That huge button is plastered with the words “Free TV” and, apparently, opens up Google TV’s library of free channels. That sounds pretty convenient, but it’s probably not everyone’s cup of tea.

Walmart is expected to launch this device sometime in the weeks to come, but there’s been no announcement or confirmation from the retailer. If you happen to spot one of these devices, get in touch – we’d love to know what you think!

