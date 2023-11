Here are all of the free channels available on Google TV

Google TV has always been a destination for finding content, and now there’s a ton more with the addition of free channels available directly on the homescreen. Here’s everything that’s available.

Rolling out now to all Google TV devices in the United States, there are in excess of 800 free live TV channels that stream everything from news to movies and so much more, all without costing you a dime. Some of these channels are built in, while others are powered by third-party apps.

Google TV free channels: What’s built in

Out of the box, for devices such as Chromecast with Google TV, you’ll get access to 77 total free live channels. These channels require no app installations or extra accounts. Just set up your Google TV device, go to the “Live” tab, and you’ll get all of these channels.

The full list is as follows.

NBC News Now

Today All Day

Sky News

Reuters Now

Scripps News

Cheddar News

AccuWeather

Newsmax TV

Xumo Free Movies

FilmRise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

Maverick Black Cinema

Shades of Black

Documentary+

Xumo Free Westerns

FilmRise Action

Ion

Deal or No Deal USA

Family Feud

The Price is Right: Barker Era

Game Short Central

Impossible – Quiz Show

Antiques Roadshow US

Antiques Roadshow UK

This Old House

BBC Top Gear

Motortrend Fast TV

New: Speedvision

Speedvision New: PokerGo

PokerGo New: PFL Professional Fighters League

PFL Professional Fighters League Power Nation

Anger Management

Baywatch

Are We There Yet?

Demand Africa

Kocowa K-Drama

New: Latino Vibes

Latino Vibes New: Out TV

Out TV New: Moviesphere

Moviesphere New: ACCDN

ACCDN New: Swerve Combat

Swerve Combat New: The Celebrity Name Game Channe

The Celebrity Name Game Channe New: Xumo Holiday Movie Channel

Xumo Holiday Movie Channel New: DraftKings Ion Mystery

Dateline 24/7

FilmRise Unsolved Mysteries

FilmRise Forensic Files

Midsomer Murders

Xumo Crime

Reelz Famous & Infamous

CourtTV

Murder, She Wrote

BritBox Mysteries

Universal Crime

Law & Crime Trial Network

Divorce Court

FilmRise Hell’s Kitchen

The Jamie Oliver Channel

Lidia’s Kitchen

America’s Test Kitchen

Tastemade

BBC Food

BBC Home & Garden

At Home with Family Handyman

Great American Adventures

PBS Nature

Love Nature

BBC Earth

Stingray Naturescape

Bein Sports Xtra

World Poker Tour

Impact Wrestling

PGA Tour

Billiard TV

Outdoor America

Outside

PowerNation

BounceXL

FailArmy

Just for Laughs Gags

The Pet Collective It’s Showtime at the Apollo

Drybar Comedy

LOL Network

Circle

Alien Nation By Dust

Wu Tang Collection

Family Affair Channel

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Paranormal Files

Dust Sci-Fi

Classic Doctor Who

Estrella News

EstrellaTV

Telemundo Al Día

Lo Mejor De Telemundo

Historias De Amor

Cine Romántico

iHeartCountry

iHeart90’s

New: iHeart Christmas

iHeart Christmas New: Stringray HolidayScapes

Stringray HolidayScapes Stingray Classic Rock

Stingray Soul Storm

Stingray Easy Listening

Stingray Smooth Jazz

Stingray Remember the 80s

NBC News Bay Area

NBC News Boston

NBC News Chicago

NBC News Connecticut

NBC News Dallas Fort Worth

NBC News Los Angeles

NBC News New York

NBC News Philadelphia

NBC News San Diego

NBC News South Florida

NBC News Washington DC

Google is constantly updating this list, too, so check back for new additions.

Update 11/30: Alongside new Android features, Google has released a new batch of 10 more channels to its free catalog which now totals 117 total channels. The new additions are marked above.

Also of note, Google is currently advertising the Classic Doctor Who channel, pictured below, across the featured slider on both Google TV and Android TV. That channel arrived in the last major update back in August.

What other channels are free on Google TV?

Beyond those 117 built-in channels, Google TV also provides free live channels from a variety of third-party apps. These include channels from:

Channels are all listed together in the same guide, but picking a channel from one of these other providers will launch the associated app, which you’ll need to have installed. Some of those services require an account, but they still won’t charge you.

How to pick your favorite live channels on Google TV

With hundreds of channels available and no number pad to quickly get between them, Google TV’s “favorite channels” feature really comes in handy. As pictured below, this works rather simply. Find the channel you want to add as a favorite, click on its name, and then a new “Favorites” category will be added to the top of the “Live” tab. This works with channels from any source, paid or free.

Are free channels available on Android TV?

At this time, Google is only offering free live TV channels on Google TV, not on the older Android TV experience. You’ll find Android TV on devices such as the Nvidia Shield TV and other devices produced before 2021. At this point, most devices are running Google TV instead.

However, Google has expressed interest in bringing these live channels to Android TV, but at a later time that hasn’t been confirmed.

We also plan to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.

Originally published 4/28/2023. Last updated 9/4/2023.