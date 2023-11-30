Here are all of the free channels available on Google TV

Google TV has always been a destination for finding content, and now there’s a ton more with the addition of free channels available directly on the homescreen. Here’s everything that’s available.
Rolling out now to all Google TV devices in the United States, there are in excess of 800 free live TV channels that stream everything from news to movies and so much more, all without costing you a dime. Some of these channels are built in, while others are powered by third-party apps.
Google TV free channels: What’s built in
Out of the box, for devices such as Chromecast with Google TV, you’ll get access to 77 total free live channels. These channels require no app installations or extra accounts. Just set up your Google TV device, go to the “Live” tab, and you’ll get all of these channels.
The full list is as follows.
- NBC News Now
- Today All Day
- Sky News
- Reuters Now
- Scripps News
- Cheddar News
- AccuWeather
- Newsmax TV
- Xumo Free Movies
- FilmRise Free Movies
- Hallmark Movies & More
- Maverick Black Cinema
- Shades of Black
- Documentary+
- Xumo Free Westerns
- FilmRise Action
- Ion
- Deal or No Deal USA
- Family Feud
- The Price is Right: Barker Era
- Game Short Central
- Impossible – Quiz Show
- Antiques Roadshow US
- Antiques Roadshow UK
- This Old House
- BBC Top Gear
- Motortrend Fast TV
- New: Speedvision
- New: PokerGo
- New: PFL Professional Fighters League
- Power Nation
- Anger Management
- Baywatch
- Are We There Yet?
- Demand Africa
- Kocowa K-Drama
- New: Latino Vibes
- New: Out TV
- New: Moviesphere
- New: ACCDN
- New: Swerve Combat
- New: The Celebrity Name Game Channe
- New: Xumo Holiday Movie Channel
- New: DraftKings
- Ion Mystery
- Dateline 24/7
- FilmRise Unsolved Mysteries
- FilmRise Forensic Files
- Midsomer Murders
- Xumo Crime
- Reelz Famous & Infamous
- CourtTV
- Murder, She Wrote
- BritBox Mysteries
- Universal Crime
- Law & Crime Trial Network
- Divorce Court
- FilmRise Hell’s Kitchen
- The Jamie Oliver Channel
- Lidia’s Kitchen
- America’s Test Kitchen
- Tastemade
- BBC Food
- BBC Home & Garden
- At Home with Family Handyman
- Great American Adventures
- PBS Nature
- Love Nature
- BBC Earth
- Stingray Naturescape
- Bein Sports Xtra
- World Poker Tour
- Impact Wrestling
- PGA Tour
- Billiard TV
- Outdoor America
- Outside
- PowerNation
- BounceXL
- FailArmy
- Just for Laughs Gags
- The Pet Collective
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo
- Drybar Comedy
- LOL Network
- Circle
- Alien Nation By Dust
- Wu Tang Collection
- Family Affair Channel
- Mystery Science Theater 3000
- Paranormal Files
- Dust Sci-Fi
- Classic Doctor Who
- Estrella News
- EstrellaTV
- Telemundo Al Día
- Lo Mejor De Telemundo
- Historias De Amor
- Cine Romántico
- iHeartCountry
- iHeart90’s
- New: iHeart Christmas
- New: Stringray HolidayScapes
- Stingray Classic Rock
- Stingray Soul Storm
- Stingray Easy Listening
- Stingray Smooth Jazz
- Stingray Remember the 80s
- NBC News Bay Area
- NBC News Boston
- NBC News Chicago
- NBC News Connecticut
- NBC News Dallas Fort Worth
- NBC News Los Angeles
- NBC News New York
- NBC News Philadelphia
- NBC News San Diego
- NBC News South Florida
- NBC News Washington DC
Google is constantly updating this list, too, so check back for new additions.
Update 11/30: Alongside new Android features, Google has released a new batch of 10 more channels to its free catalog which now totals 117 total channels. The new additions are marked above.
Also of note, Google is currently advertising the Classic Doctor Who channel, pictured below, across the featured slider on both Google TV and Android TV. That channel arrived in the last major update back in August.
What other channels are free on Google TV?
Beyond those 117 built-in channels, Google TV also provides free live channels from a variety of third-party apps. These include channels from:
Channels are all listed together in the same guide, but picking a channel from one of these other providers will launch the associated app, which you’ll need to have installed. Some of those services require an account, but they still won’t charge you.
How to pick your favorite live channels on Google TV
With hundreds of channels available and no number pad to quickly get between them, Google TV’s “favorite channels” feature really comes in handy. As pictured below, this works rather simply. Find the channel you want to add as a favorite, click on its name, and then a new “Favorites” category will be added to the top of the “Live” tab. This works with channels from any source, paid or free.
Are free channels available on Android TV?
At this time, Google is only offering free live TV channels on Google TV, not on the older Android TV experience. You’ll find Android TV on devices such as the Nvidia Shield TV and other devices produced before 2021. At this point, most devices are running Google TV instead.
However, Google has expressed interest in bringing these live channels to Android TV, but at a later time that hasn’t been confirmed.
We also plan to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.
Originally published 4/28/2023. Last updated 9/4/2023.
