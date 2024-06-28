 Skip to main content

Google Keep gains side-by-side multi-account support

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 28 2024 - 1:40 pm PT
Google Keep on Android tablets and foldables is getting multi-account support when you have two instances of the app open.

Last year, Google Keep on large-screen devices gained the ability to open a second instance of the app in split-screen mode. This lets you view two notes at the same time.

Multi-instance support is now being paired with multi-account support. This lets you open one account on the left side of your screen and another on the right.

To take advantage, select a note from the homescreen > overflow menu > “Open in new window” > tap the back arrow in the top-left corner to return to the main screen > switch accounts. Overall, it’s a clunky process to get to another account. You cannot use the system Recents multitasking menu > Split to select Google Keep (“This app can only be opened in 1 window”).

Having two windows open side-by-side enables better insight into your notes and gives you more ways to work with, display, and organize your content across multiple accounts

This is “available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.” It’s live with version 5.24.242.03.90 of the app today.

