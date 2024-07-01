Samsung rumored to skip smallest Galaxy Tab S10, only offer large-screen models

According to a new rumor, Samsung may end up only releasing bigger tablets in the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, skipping the smallest option.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup delivers some of the best tablets running Android, in part because the powerful tablets are available in multiple sizes. There’s the super-sized “Ultra” which has a laptop-sized canvas for everything from movies to art. Then, the “Plus” offers a still-large, but more reasonable size option at 12.4-inches. Then, there’s also the base model which has a display around 11-inches.

But, apparently, that’ll be switched up this year.

According to a report from The JoongAng on Naver, Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Tab S10 series without a base model. Only a Tab S10+ and a Tab S10 Ultra would be released, leaving behind the smallest of the trio. Both of those sizes would stay the same, too, meaning Samsung just wouldn’t be releasing anything under 12.4-inches in size outside of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE that launched late last year.

It’s been reported previously that Galaxy Tab S10+ may also end up using a MediaTek chipset in some regions, where prior generations have primarily used Snapdragon processors in recent years.

What do you think about an exclusively-large Samsung tablet lineup?

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 at least near its Unpacked event on July 10.

