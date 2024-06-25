Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch July 10, reservations open now with ‘up to $1,500’ in savings

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung has officially announced a July 10 event that will serve as the launch date for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and other new devices, and reservations are open now with potentially huge savings.

In a teaser, Samsung confirms that it will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 from Paris. The event takes place just a couple of weeks prior to the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, of which Samsung is a major sponsor.

The event will be livestreamed from Paris at 3pm local time, or 9am ET / 6am PT. It will be available to watch via YouTube and Samsung’s social channels.

The upcoming Unpacked event is set to be an incredibly busy one, with Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 as the central announcements. Samsung’s next generation of foldables are also set to be joined by Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and also likely a new set of Galaxy Tab S10 tablets. New earbuds are also likely to be announced at or near the event.

Starting today, Samsung is opening up reservations on its website for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, and the rest of these new devices.

Reservations are completely free and require only an email address, and there’s no commitment whatsoever. Once you’ve placed a reservation, you’ll ensure the chance to pre-order any of Samsung’s new devices following their July 10 launch date, and get a $50 credit that can be applied towards a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6, or accessories.

Samsung is also hinting that it will provide enhanced trade-in credits or bundles with it new devices. The company says that, if you reserve, you can save “up to $1,500” when you later pre-order. Samsung often offers big savings when you purchase multiple devices at once, so we’d assume this is where that huge figure is coming from. But, even if you don’t bundle, the simple act of putting in a reservation will save you $50.

Samsung says:

Starting today through July 10, consumers who reserve one of the new Galaxy devices on Samsung.com are eligible to receive $50 instant Samsung Credit and save up to $1,500 when you pre-order a new Galaxy device.

You can reserve now on Samsung.com.

If history serves as an example, a July 10 launch event likely hints that Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will see release dates towards the end of August. A recent leak suggests that Galaxy Watch 7 will be available the same day as the event.

