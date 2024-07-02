Deals: Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $330, Galaxy S24 Ultra $200 off, official Samsung cases, speakers, more

Today’s deals are now live with the return of discounted pricing on the nicest current-generation Samsung wearable out there, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. We are also tracking straight up $200 discounts on the Galaxy S24 Ultra alongside a chance at up to $750 in credit value, up to 42% off the official Samsung Galaxy S24 and A35 cases, price drops on Bluetooth speakers, ongoing Smart Monitor deals, and more. Head below fro a closer look at everything.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the notched rotating bezel now down at $330 (Reg. $400)

Following yesterday’s price drops on the base model Galaxy Watch 6, and just ahead of the debut of the next-gen wearables from Samsung, the more premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classics are once again on sale. Both Samsung and Amazon are clearly looking to move some of what will soon be the previous-generation wearables while promoting upcoming pre-orders of the new Galaxy gear by essentially handing out FREE $50 credits for nothing. But if you’re not the type to need the latest and greatest, Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon are once again offering 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models starting at $329.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a straight up $70 price drop on par with the lowest we have seen at Amazon with this sort of selection. Going straight to Samsung for the deal will yield more case and band options alongside up to $200 in trade-in credit and the larger 47mm model down at $359.99 – just note we have seen some wild deals on this one for less.

Samsung’s flagship unlocked S24 Ultra now $200 off from $1,100 + up to $750 trade-in credit

While Samsung’s new foldable (and flippable) series 6 Galaxy devices are on the way next week (be sure to score a FREE $50 credit towards pre-orders), the flagship Galaxy S24 is still relatively early in its lifecycle and the Ultra model just dropped in price on Amazon. While we are still tracking $120 price drops on the vibrant and exclusive Samsung colorways, pricing is even lower on the otherwise identical options with the more moody paint jobs (these one look much nicer to me). Amazon is now offering the 256GB models down at $1,099.99 shipped and the elevated 512GB at $1,219.99 shipped. This 256GB offer is the lowest point of entry to what is arguably the best Android smartphone on the market right now. Regularly $1,300 and $1,420 respectively, you’re looking at $200 in savings with deals that are both undercutting the sale prices at Samsung right now. Just keep in mind, if you’re trading in an older device, the instant credit (up to $750) Samsung offers can yield a lower total.

Official Samsung Galaxy S24 and A35 case deals now live from $29 (Up to $42% off)

Anker’s latest 20W Bluetooth speaker strikes new Amazon low at $45

As part of Amazon’s July 4th sales, the official Anker storefront is now offering its Soundcore Motion 100 Bluetooth Speaker for $44.95 shipped. Having launched at the end of last year, this recent release has held to its launch price of $60, and has sometimes went as high as $68. Even if we play it safe and use the lower figure there, you’re still looking at 25% off and a brand new all-time low. With 20 watts of stereo sound, this Bluetooth speaker from Anker is ready to amplify your favorite music, podcasts, and more. In terms of battery life, you can anticipate up to 12 hours of playback time. It boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means that it can withstand submersion in about 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. While this is unlikely to happen, it could very easily get splashed when near a pool or rained on when out and about. Thanks to this rating, you can rest a bit easier when accidents happen. This isn’t the only Anker speaker on sale either, keep on reading to find more priced from $22.

Samsung’s new Galaxy-ready 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor at $230 Amazon low

While we did track some early promotional offers on the latest Samsung Smart Monitors that just debuted last month, the straight up cash deals have arrived on the latest M5. Both Amazon and Samsung are now offering the new 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is the very first cash deal on Amazon we have tracked and a subsequent all-time low there. Again, there were $50 discounts available to those who signed up and pre-ordered alongside some 15% price drops shortly thereafter, but today’s discount is the best otherwise and a great chance to scoop up a new intelligent Samsung monitor.

It has an onboard USB hub to charge and transfer data and that’s just or starters. User can also “seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy mobile device” or pair your “Galaxy Watch to track real-time health data on the screen.” Again, this is not just a regular monitor.

Score 6 months of Google One 100GB for FREE

My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Members can now score 100GB Google One storage for 6 months FREE of charge (new subscribers only).

