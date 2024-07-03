Galaxy Z Flip 6 leak showcases the cover display, but where are the apps?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 had one of the largest cover displays in the year, yet it wasn’t able to run full third-party apps as users have been requesting. New leaks showing off the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover display show the same thing, with little to show in the way of app selection.

Not one full week from Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 10, more leaks are appearing online. The latest is from Evan Blass on Twitter/X, and it showcases the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover screen. The display format looks similar to what we see on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, though there seems to be one small change.

The biggest change is the multi-widget page seen in a couple of images. The cover screen page looks to be able to hold at least 3 widgets in one area, which will be a nice way to consolidate important information at a glance.

In the same image, a Flip 6 with a sleep summary report is shown, which is likely part of Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update utilizing Galaxy AI. The report shown is probably the result of the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Ring’s assumed sleep-tracking ability.

Something not visible in these Galaxy Z Flip 6 images is full Android apps on the cover display. Now, it could be possible that Samsung will roll out the default ability to run third-party apps on the outer display, though the concept isn’t visualized in the leak. Only widgets and a camera preview are shown, which might mean Samsung will lock the ability to run any old app on the front panel.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 did come with the ability to run Google Messages and Google Maps on the front display, but it would be great to see that functionality unlocked as a whole.

Developing a flip-style foldable with a cover display that runs full Android apps is not impossible. The Motorola Razr+ and even now the base Razr are able to do so, and it works phenomenally well. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was limited to a widget-only cover display, which works well if you tend to use Samsung’s built-in offerings.

For most users, however, incorporating daily used apps like third-party messaging apps would be the best use case.

Samsung’s Unpacked event is being held on July 10 and will feature the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fllip 6 and Fold 6. The company is trying to garner more interest in foldable by running a big campaign to give registrants $50 credit alongside boosted trade-ins.

Reserve $50 credit prior to July 10 launch event