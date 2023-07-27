 Skip to main content

Google Messages and Maps work on Galaxy Z Flip 5’s outer display, here’s how

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 27 2023 - 5:30 am PT
0 Comments
google maps galaxy z flip 5 cover display

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s outer display is a massive upgrade over past models, in part because it supports a select few full apps. Among those supported without major modification are Google Messages and Google Maps, which can be very useful on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The new 3.4-inch “Flex Window” display on the outside of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is much more capable than past models. It supports a full keyboard, much more useful widgets, and more. When you dive into the settings and turn on a special “Labs” feature, you can also enable support for select apps to be used in full on the outer display.

The list of supported apps is quite small, but there are three apps from Google. There’s YouTube, which might seem a little silly on the outer display, but I’d argue that it’s actually handy for catching up on some videos with the phone propped up on a table or counter while you’re cooking or maybe getting ready for the day at the sink. The inner display would work roughly as well, but it’s nice to have the flexibility.

YouTube on the Galaxy Z Flip 5

More useful on the outside will be Google Messages and Google Maps, which will work on the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s outer display so you don’t have to constantly open the device while walking.

Like when used on a full display, both of these apps are fully capable, just condensed. Messages can send and receive messages with a full QWERTY keyboard, as well as display full conversations. That wasn’t possible on past Flip models.

And, as for Google Maps on the outer display (see above), the utility here is obvious. While Flip 4 and prior models could show basic notifications, you’ll be able to see turn-by-turn navigation on the Flip 5’s outer display, which is just going to be super handy.

Pre-orders for Samsung’s new devices are open now, with deals that include up to $1,000 off from Samsung and carriers. See our coverage below for the best pre-order offers on Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and Watch 6.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Google Maps

Google Maps
Google Messages Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.