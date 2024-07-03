WhatsApp will soon be able to generate AI images of you

WhatsApp has been introducing its users to AI over the course of the last couple of months. However, a new WhatsApp feature will take things a bit further with AI-generated images of users themselves.

It’s been a little bit since WhatsApp introduced Meta AI. The tool allows users to generate images from text and chat with the AI for answers to whatever queries they may have. Whether Meta’s AI chatbot is a gimmick to keep people engaged or not, it’s an interesting addition to the messaging service.

A new WhatsApp beta spotted by WABetaInfo appears to include a feature that will allow users to generate images based on themselves. Version 2.24.14.13 showcases a new feature card that advertises the function.

According to the info card, WhatsApp needs a single image of the user – a generic selfie. From that, the Meta AI Llama model can develop varying images based on the user’s prompts within the WhatsApp messages app.

This feature allows you to take photos of youself once, then ask Meta AI to generate AI images of you. To generate an AI image of yourself, type “Imagine me…” in your Meta AI chat. You can also use this feature it in other chats by typing “@Meta AI imagine me…” WhatsApp Android App

The example images look like generic AI images, though visualizing yourself in certain scenarios might be a fun thing to play around with in WhatsApp. If you’re not able to get some professional looking headshots for your WhatsApp profile picture, this may also be a good way to accomplish that. The process is completed either within a chat or in the Meta AI section.

It’s unclear what kind of privacy protections Meta is putting in place here. Presumably, no one else will be able to generate images of you, and the AI model will only be able to read the single command to generate images.

WhatsApp version 2.24.14.13 is available in the Google Play Store for those in the beta program, which is currently full.

