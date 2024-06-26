 Skip to main content

WhatsApp for Android testing video replies

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 26 2024 - 11:38 am PT
Soon, WhatsApp for Android may be adding support for sending video replies to video messages.

Alongside text and voice messages, WhatsApp also supports the ability to send a brief video as a message. It’s a handy option, and soon it might work both ways.

As it stands today, when someone sends a video message in WhatsApp, you can only reply to it with text or audio. Soon, though, you may be able to send a video as a direct reply. This was spotted by the folks over at WABetaInfo in one of the latest beta updates, version 2.24.14.5.

The change may not be live for everyone just yet, but it seems like a handy option. Since it’s available in beta, it’s likely to roll out more widely in the coming weeks.

