 Skip to main content

WhatsApp and Messenger hit with partial outage, breaking pictures and voice messages

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 27 2024 - 10:12 am PT
0 Comments

If you’re struggling to upload pictures or send voice messages in WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, you’re not alone. Both services are currently partially down, with an outage breaking picture and video uploads, as well as voice messages.

Starting around 12pm ET / 9am PT on June 27, both WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have been experiencing a partial outage directly affecting pictures and other multimedia. The outage, which seems to be partially recovering around 1pm ET, affects both services as users have reported via DownDetector and also via social media.

Regular messages do not appear to be affected.

For those seeing the problem, pictures, videos, and voice messages either fail to upload entirely or get stuck in an endless loading loop.

Similar partial outages around multimedia have been noted by some in the past couple of weeks, but today’s partial outage seems to be both more widespread and lasting longer.

Meta is likely to fix the problem soon, and we’ve already noticed that some image uploads are being resolved.

Updating…

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp
Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.