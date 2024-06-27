WhatsApp and Messenger hit with partial outage, breaking pictures and voice messages

If you’re struggling to upload pictures or send voice messages in WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, you’re not alone. Both services are currently partially down, with an outage breaking picture and video uploads, as well as voice messages.

Starting around 12pm ET / 9am PT on June 27, both WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have been experiencing a partial outage directly affecting pictures and other multimedia. The outage, which seems to be partially recovering around 1pm ET, affects both services as users have reported via DownDetector and also via social media.

Regular messages do not appear to be affected.

For those seeing the problem, pictures, videos, and voice messages either fail to upload entirely or get stuck in an endless loading loop.

Similar partial outages around multimedia have been noted by some in the past couple of weeks, but today’s partial outage seems to be both more widespread and lasting longer.

Meta is likely to fix the problem soon, and we’ve already noticed that some image uploads are being resolved.

Updating…