Google Weather now shows the date

This is not the update people are looking for, but Google Weather now includes the date in the 10-day forecast.

Previously, the forecast just showed the day: Today, Sunday, Monday, etc. While there was never really any confusion, it’s a bit of an odd choice when you pass the week mark. (The iOS Weather app does the same.)

Google Weather now shows the day and date to make long-term planning a little easier. This tweak looks to have rolled out with Google app 12.25.

Old vs. new

Since the 2023 redesign, Google Weather has seen no real updates. While the Pixel widgets and At a Glance weather icons were updated, the “app” still uses its original set. Meanwhile, Google recently pulled the dedicated app icon for Weather.

The hope last year was that Google would incrementally improve Weather. The update before that was a Google Material Theme revamp that came just as the first Material You redesigns started rolling out.

Google Weather, which is now leveraging first-party forecasting models, could benefit from becoming its own application instead of being part of the Google app. Features like radar and more widgets (for all Android devices) would go a long way.

