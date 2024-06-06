At a Glance, Pixel Weather widgets roll out new icon set

After initially appearing for some in February, the new set of Google Weather icons are now widely available in At a Glance and the Pixel Weather widgets.

These new icons appear in the Pixel Launcher’s built-in At a Glance widget at the top of your homescreen and lockscreen, the two Pixel Weather widgets, and the standalone At a Glance widget for all Android devices.

While the previous icon set was flat, this new set has some 3D elements. The design is straight from last year’s Google Weather ‘app’ redesign, but there’s a new color palette where everything is a bit darker than before. For example, the yellow of the sun is now closer to orange.

The new color palette is not yet live in the actual Google Weather or the Search card. (Meanwhile, the Google Weather app on Wear OS uses a different icon set.)

The best price to experience the change is on the Pixel Weather widgets, but they are still quite noticeable in At a Glance.

This was a server-side update that widely rolled out on Thursday morning, with many people waking up to the new icons.

