 Skip to main content

At a Glance, Pixel Weather widgets roll out new icon set

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 6 2024 - 8:28 am PT
10 Comments

After initially appearing for some in February, the new set of Google Weather icons are now widely available in At a Glance and the Pixel Weather widgets.

These new icons appear in the Pixel Launcher’s built-in At a Glance widget at the top of your homescreen and lockscreen, the two Pixel Weather widgets, and the standalone At a Glance widget for all Android devices.

While the previous icon set was flat, this new set has some 3D elements. The design is straight from last year’s Google Weather ‘app’ redesign, but there’s a new color palette where everything is a bit darker than before. For example, the yellow of the sun is now closer to orange.

The new color palette is not yet live in the actual Google Weather or the Search card. (Meanwhile, the Google Weather app on Wear OS uses a different icon set.)

new Google Weather icons

The best price to experience the change is on the Pixel Weather widgets, but they are still quite noticeable in At a Glance.

This was a server-side update that widely rolled out on Thursday morning, with many people waking up to the new icons.

new Google Weather icons

More on Google Weather:

Thanks all

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Weather

Google Weather

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing