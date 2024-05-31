 Skip to main content

Google Search adds air quality to Weather card

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 31 2024 - 9:47 am PT
Google already surfaces air quality in a number of ways, and it’s now being added to the Weather card in Search results.

When you search “weather” on mobile, you get the Weather Frog. This top card already notes the current temperature, condition, Precipitation, Humidity, and Wind. That’s now joined by “Air quality” at the bottom with a status and matching color. 

You unfortunately cannot tap to learn more and see the actual AQI number, which is what you get when you do a full search for “air quality” along with a map. This is available in the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as mobile web. It also doesn’t appear on desktop Search, which has a different, non-Froggy design.

Google already surfaces AQI in the “your space” carousel at the top of Discover (in the Google app and to the left of your homescreen), Google Maps in the corner weather card, and in At a Glance.

Meanwhile, on Android, air quality is not reflected in the fullscreen Weather experience. Following the big visual and data revamp last year, Google hasn’t added new features to it. That’s one reason why we want Google to release a dedicated weather app on Android that could add features like additional widgets and radar.

