Samsung might still have plans for a Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Ultra’ after all

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 9 2024 - 8:15 am PT
The rumor mill for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been a pretty confusing one, but it really sounds like tomorrow’s Unpacked event will only be delivering a single Fold 6 device. However, a new report claims that Samsung may still be developing a Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” after all.

Through the past few months, there have been three rumored variants of Samsung’s latest book-style foldable. A “normal” Fold 6 to replace the existing Fold 5. A cheaper device that was “reconsidered” a while back. And, finally, a Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra.”

The “Ultra” dropped off the map pretty quickly, and we haven’t heard much about it for a while.

WinFuture now reports that Samsung is circling back on the idea of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra,” but it’s uncertain if the device will actually come to market. Apparently, Samsung is feeling pressure “internally” from the coming launch of the super-thin Honor Magic V3 in China and is weighing out if an “Ultra” release of its own – which would be thinner and feature a larger display – could be a “practical answer.”

What’s unclear here, though, is whether or not the “Ultra” being discussed here is the same device as the “Slim” model which is expected to arrive in October. There’s no clarification in this report on the matter, but the SM-F958 isn’t the same one we’ve seen used in reference to the “Slim,” but rather in previous reports of the “Ultra.”

In any case, it seems tomorrow’s Unpacked event won’t close the book on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are open now on Samsung.com – ending on July 9 – with a $50 credit for reservation as well as potential savings of up to $1,500. Reservations are completely free and hold no obligation to actually buy the device. Signing up also puts you into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit.

