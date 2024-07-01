Here’s how Samsung breaks down ‘$1,500 savings’ for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Samsung opened up reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 last week and teased that interested buyers could save up to $1,500. But surely that’s too good to be true, right? Well, we’ve got a better idea of what it looks like now.

If you go on Samsung’s website right now, you can place a free reservation for one of Samsung’s new devices, whether that be the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, or even another device like Watch 7 or Watch Ultra. That reservation automatically gives you a $50 credit with your pre-order, but also opens up some other boosted savings.

Samsung teased that Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 pre-orders will be eligible for up to $1,500 in savings, a bold claim to say the least.

In an email sent to some customers, Samsung sheds some light on how that breaks down.

It starts with the aforementioned $50 reserve credit, which is available exclusively until July 10. There’s no obligation if you put in a reservation and don’t later pre-order a device, and you get entered into a $5,000 sweepstakes either way.

From there, Samsung is apparently going to revive its doubled storage offer. This means that you’ll get twice the storage on whatever model you purchase. Samsung says this is worth up to $240 in savings. Another deal being revived is a free year of Samsung Care+, worth up to $156 (following its recent price hike).

So far, that totals $446.

The rest of the “up to $1,500 savings” comes from, of course, trade-in offers.

Samsung says that it will offer up to $1,200 in trade-in value (surely only towards the Fold 6). This is likely only for very recent releases such as Fold 5 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it’s the highest we’ve seen since some Galaxy Z Fold 3 promos back in 2022.

The email reads in part:

Reserve now. Save later. Reserve your $50 credit to use during your pre-order.

Then, save up to $1,200 with eligible trade-in to use when you pre-order.

Get double the storage on us (up to $240 value).

Plus, get your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ on us with select carriers (up to $156 value).

Altogether, that could actually surpass $1,500 in “savings,” but realistically, the trade-in and the reserve credit are the only actual money you’ll see taken off of the foldable’s price tag. Everything else is more of a perk than it is actual savings. Still, after a couple of years of middling offers, this all sounds pretty good.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are set to launch on July 10.

