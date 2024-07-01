 Skip to main content

Here’s how Samsung breaks down ‘$1,500 savings’ for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 1 2024 - 12:15 pm PT
0 Comments

Samsung opened up reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 last week and teased that interested buyers could save up to $1,500. But surely that’s too good to be true, right? Well, we’ve got a better idea of what it looks like now.

If you go on Samsung’s website right now, you can place a free reservation for one of Samsung’s new devices, whether that be the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, or even another device like Watch 7 or Watch Ultra. That reservation automatically gives you a $50 credit with your pre-order, but also opens up some other boosted savings.

Samsung teased that Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 pre-orders will be eligible for up to $1,500 in savings, a bold claim to say the least.

In an email sent to some customers, Samsung sheds some light on how that breaks down.

It starts with the aforementioned $50 reserve credit, which is available exclusively until July 10. There’s no obligation if you put in a reservation and don’t later pre-order a device, and you get entered into a $5,000 sweepstakes either way.

From there, Samsung is apparently going to revive its doubled storage offer. This means that you’ll get twice the storage on whatever model you purchase. Samsung says this is worth up to $240 in savings. Another deal being revived is a free year of Samsung Care+, worth up to $156 (following its recent price hike).

So far, that totals $446.

The rest of the “up to $1,500 savings” comes from, of course, trade-in offers.

Samsung says that it will offer up to $1,200 in trade-in value (surely only towards the Fold 6). This is likely only for very recent releases such as Fold 5 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it’s the highest we’ve seen since some Galaxy Z Fold 3 promos back in 2022.

The email reads in part:

Reserve now. Save later.

  • Reserve your $50 credit to use during your pre-order.
  • Then, save up to $1,200 with eligible trade-in to use when you pre-order.
  • Get double the storage on us (up to $240 value).
  • Plus, get your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ on us with select carriers (up to $156 value).

Altogether, that could actually surpass $1,500 in “savings,” but realistically, the trade-in and the reserve credit are the only actual money you’ll see taken off of the foldable’s price tag. Everything else is more of a perk than it is actual savings. Still, after a couple of years of middling offers, this all sounds pretty good.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are set to launch on July 10.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.