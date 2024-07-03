Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are copying Pixel Fold’s dual-screen translation mode

Samsung has been heavily emphasizing translation throughout its Galaxy AI suite, and it seems the company is working on a new translation option to leverage both displays on its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. And, if that sounds familiar, it’s because Google did it first on the Pixel Fold.

On its Pixel Fold last year, Google introduced a new Translate feature called “Interpreter Mode” which allows users to translate text and voice through the main display, and show the translation on the outer display. In effect, users can have a proper two-way conversation without turning their phone around. It’s a clever idea, and one Samsung seems to like.

In leaked marketing materials published by Evan Blass (@evleaks) in an emailed newsletter, we can see an update to Samsung’s “interpreter” mode that first debuted on the Galaxy S24 series. The update allows the two-way conversations to appear both on the inner and outer displays of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, showing translations to the other user.

Samsung explains:

Are you traveling and want to talk to the locals? Whether you want to express yourself, listen to an international conference a foreign language, or understand your tour guide: the interpreter translates in real time.

Samsung’s materials and footnotes suggest that this feature only works in Flex Mode (unlike the Pixel’s, which only requires the device to be unfolded) and also specifically says that it only works in “Conversation Mode.”

Interpreter mode on the Pixel Fold

Samsung is set to officially launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on July 10, packed with the same Galaxy AI features found on the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung is set to officially launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on July 10, packed with the same Galaxy AI features found on the Galaxy S24 series.

