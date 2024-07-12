Samsung will let you trade any Android phone for up to $300 towards Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6

During Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 pre-order event, the company is boosting trade-in offers that can give users $300 back on almost any phone. Here’s how it works.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an iterative update to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, bringing some nice changes to the internal display and the overall feel of the device. If it were someone’s first foldable phone, there’d be little question that it’s one of, if not the, best options on the market.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also solid, though it appeals to a different audience. The Flip 6 is a little more fun and playful, bringing some cool customization features to the front display and overall look of the device.

Because both devices are the latest in Samsung’s folding phone category, they’re not entirely cheap. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will run you around $1,899 to begin with, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost $1,099. Essentially, getting a good deal means trying to trade a device in during the pre-order period, which runs from now until around July 24.

Get $300 for any device in working condition

Often we see carriers and OEMs advertising trade-in offers that involved trading in any device in “any condition.” This is not one of those times, as Samsung is still requiring that the device you trade works properly and meets certain criteria.

However, it looks like the company is offering a significant discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 for users who want to trade a device older than, say, a Pixel 6a. Samsung would normally offer $60 or less for that device, but the pre-order period means boosted trade-in offers.

Trading in any Android phone for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 means up to $300 back and $200 back for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

To trade your device in, first look for it in the list Samsung provides on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 pre-order page. In the box marked “Samsung trade-in,” try to search for your phone in the provided lists. If it isn’t there, select the brand if it’s Google or Other and choose “Other [brand] smartphone.”

As long as that phone is eligible and in good condition according to Samsung’s terms, it should result in up to a $300 discount on your Fold 6 or Flip 6 once it has been evaluated. Of course, Samsung has the right to deem it worth less than $300, as these are “estimated” values.

If you do see your phone in the list Samsung provides, you’ll likely see a rather decent trade-in value. As mentioned, Samsung only raises these values during special events, and it often offers the best return among other manufacturers and retailers.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6