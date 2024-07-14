Google Search app gets customizable icons on iOS

The Google Search app for iPhone and iPad, which basically is its own browser, now offers customizable homescreen icons.

In addition to the default red, yellow, green, and blue ‘G’ logo on white, you have a dark background version. This is joined by a dark G on light background and the reverse for a total of four.

There’s precedent for those color variants, with the Google Search bar widget on Android offering the same logo options.

To customize, tap your profile image in Google Search for Settings > General> Change app icon. This is rolled out as of version 324.0.

It joins how the square and rectangular Search widgets — with shortcuts for text, voice, Lens, and Incognito queries — on iOS offer customizable backgrounds. Introduced in 2021, options include Earth and Abstract art that can update daily.

The Google app on iOS is quite full-featured and offers everything from Read Aloud to Google Password Manager access with system-wide autofill support.

