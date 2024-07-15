Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ may launch in October

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 series is on the way, and may arrive alongside the company’s mixed reality headset.

Over the weekend it was reported that Samsung and Google’s partnership over Android-based mixed reality could see a dev kit released in October 2024 ahead of a full launch in 2025. And, it seems that could be at a full Samsung event, as another device is rumored to land around that same time.

Max Jambor, a frequent Samsung tipster, mentioned on Twitter/X today that the Galaxy Tab S10 series may arrive in October, specifying in a previous post on Allround-PC that the Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ would be released at that time.*

Meanwhile, it’s rumored there may not be a base model of the Galaxy Tab S10 at all.

Samsung previously confirmed that the Tab S10 series, however many tablets there may actually be, will launch before the end of 2024. With those releases, the XR headset, and likely “Fan Edition” releases in the pipeline alongside rumors of an “Ultra” or “Slim” Galaxy Z Fold 6, it certainly seems like Samsung could be preparing for another event later on this year.

*Note: Post updated to clarify that both tablets will launch at the same time. A translated version of the article implied they would launch separately.