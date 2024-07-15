 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ may launch in October

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 15 2024 - 10:01 am PT
0 Comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 series is on the way, and may arrive alongside the company’s mixed reality headset.

Over the weekend it was reported that Samsung and Google’s partnership over Android-based mixed reality could see a dev kit released in October 2024 ahead of a full launch in 2025. And, it seems that could be at a full Samsung event, as another device is rumored to land around that same time.

Max Jambor, a frequent Samsung tipster, mentioned on Twitter/X today that the Galaxy Tab S10 series may arrive in October, specifying in a previous post on Allround-PC that the Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ would be released at that time.*

Meanwhile, it’s rumored there may not be a base model of the Galaxy Tab S10 at all.

Samsung previously confirmed that the Tab S10 series, however many tablets there may actually be, will launch before the end of 2024. With those releases, the XR headset, and likely “Fan Edition” releases in the pipeline alongside rumors of an “Ultra” or “Slim” Galaxy Z Fold 6, it certainly seems like Samsung could be preparing for another event later on this year.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

*Note: Post updated to clarify that both tablets will launch at the same time. A translated version of the article implied they would launch separately.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications