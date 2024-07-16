How to check if Amazon deals are legit during Prime Day

Today is Amazon Prime Day, which means there are going to be a lot of product deals on Amazon vying for your attention – and wallet. Some of those deals might not be truly special, but you can easily check them in browsers like Google Chrome – here’s how.

Prime Day can be a pretty easy way to catch items on your wishlist while they’re on sale for much less than normal. Of course, it can also be a time when storefronts try to present deals as exciting and hard to pass up on when, in reality, the discount isn’t all that special.

This is a tactic often used, and we see it a lot on Amazon. A product will be priced much higher than normal and carry a big discount stamp that makes you believe it’s 50% off or more.

To combat this, there are a couple of extensions in Google Chrome and other browsers that will display price history. This allows you to see whether a deal is special or it’s a common price for the item.

How to check price history in Google Chrome

One of our favorite extensions for Prime Day deals is from a company called Camel Camel Camel. The actual extension – The Camelizer – will display a graph with price history when opened in an Amazon page. Using that history graph, you can find out what the high and low have been over the last few days, months, or years.

The tool can be invaluable for shopping when you’re trying to find the best discounts that only come around every so often. Here’s how to install it…

If you’re using Google Chrome, find The Camelizer in the Chrome Web Store. Hit Add to Chrome. Allow the extension to be added by verifying in Chrome.

Once the extension is up and running, you can open it from any Amazon store page. Doing so will present a price history graph with highs and lows so you can determine genuine and legit deals on and outside of Amazon Prime Day.

Note: The Camelizer can be used with other browsers easily. Check it’s website for more details.

Legit Prime Day deal examples

Prime Day is generally filled with legitimate deals – that’s why it’s much anticipated for a lot of users. On our own search, we’ve found some pretty good offers that are genuine.

For instance, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is now on sale for $296.65, down from $349, normally. With The Camelizer, you’ll be able to see that the lowest it’s been in recent months was back in May, when it dipped to around $300 from a third-party seller. Still, it hasn’t been $296 before.

Another Prime Day deal is Xgimi’s Horizon Pro 4K projector. It’s down from $1299.99 to $899. It looks like it has slowly been coming down in price over the past year, but this is one of the lowest drops in recent history. Even the Horizon Ultra is down to $1,499, though the discount is only around $200.

By the same extent, the Motorola Razr+ 2024 is already on sale. It’s one of our faovirtie phones so far this year, and it isn’t even priced very high for what it is – a foldable. The Razr+ is down to $849 instead of $999.

These are just a couple of examples but check with extensions and tools to make sure you’re getting a good deal.