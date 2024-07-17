Google’s Emoji Kitchen now has 100,000 drawings, coming to YouTube Shorts

In honor of World Emoji Day, Google shared some updates about Emoji Kitchen, like a YouTube Shorts integration, and when we can expect the newest characters on Android.

Google has not yet shared its designs for Unicode 16.0, but it’s first “coming as a web font in both color and monochrome this September.” You can expect a fingerprint, leafless tree, harp, splat, face with bags under eyes, shovel, and root vegetable. The figures below are just sample emoji.

It will come to Android phones in March of 2025, which should be Android 15 QPR1, while you can expect it in “your favorite Google products in early 2025.”

Meanwhile, Google shared that Emoji Kitchen, which launched for Gboard in 2020, now “features more than 100,000 drawings.” Emoji Kitchen will soon (“in a few weeks”) be available as a YouTube Shorts Effect. You “tilt your head to play,” with the prompt Google shared being “Find your favorite combo” to merge two items.

This joins how Emoji Kitchen is available in Google Search.

Emoji Kitchen YouTube Shorts